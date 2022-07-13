PM, MPs agree on long term solutions for Karamoja food crisis

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja and Members of Parliament representing the Karamoja sub-region have agreed on long-term solutions to phase out issues of insecurity, drought and famine which are plaguing this area. Among the resolutions, is the distribution of seeds, investing in mechanization and mindset change programs. The meeting, at which the Members of Parliament asked the central government to include them in their plans and programs for this region, was held in Kampala.