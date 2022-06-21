Plea bargaining launched at Gulu prison

Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny Dollo says the judiciary has convicted over 35,000 accused persons under plea bargains since the initiative was launched in 2016. Speaking from Gulu Main Prison in Gulu City, the chief justice said the move had saved the judiciary of time spent in expensive litigation. The facility is home to over 3,000 inmates and yesterday, more than 500 inmates registered to plead guilty to offences they committed to reduce delayed justices, as the judiciary goes about its plea-bargaining camp.