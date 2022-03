Plea bargaining hearings begin in Bunyoro subregion

518 inmates have admitted to their cases and applied for a quick hearing during the Bunyoro Region Plea bargain exercise to be held at Masindi government prison for two weeks. 424 of these are capital offenders. The prisoners are from the districts of Masindi, Hoima, Kiboga, Kiryandongo and Bulisa among others. The move is aimed at decongesting prison facilities and reducing the case backlog.