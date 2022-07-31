PLAY BASED CURRICULUM: How games enable learners to study better

In February 2020, the government rolled out a new lower secondary school curriculum aimed at providing holistic skills-based learning for school-going children. This curriculum seeks to shift from the marks-based objective approach to a skills and competence-based approach with emphasis placed on practical learning and other co-curricular activities. Two years down the road and with Covid-19 disruptions to the country’s education system, we sought to find out whether schools are implementing co-curricular activities to ensure that the curriculum lives up to its billing of giving the country a skilled workforce.