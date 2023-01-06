PERSIS NAMUGANZA CENSURE: Seven member committee to investigate misconduct allegations

A seven-member select committee will investigate the minister of state for housing Persis Namuganza on allegations of misconduct. The committee has been tasked to report back to parliament for a final decision on 23rd January which is within the stipulated 30-day period for the censure. In a motion moved by the Agago North County MP Amos Okot, Namuganza is accused of acting in a manner that brought the house into disrepute.