PERSIS NAMUGANZA CENSURE: Select committee to commence hearings on Thursday

The seven member select committee of parliament set up to look into the censure motion brought against the minister of state for housing Persis Namuganza is set to commence a two-day sitting on Thursday. The chairperson of the committee Mwine Mpaka says the mover and the seconder of motion will appear first. Namuganza is expected to cross-examine the accusers ahead of giving her personal defence on Friday. A motion for the censure was moved by the Agago North MP Amos Okot following the recommendation by the rules, privileges and discipline committee, which found Namuganza to have misbehaved by bringing parliament into disrepute.