PERSIS NAMUGANZA CENSURE: Minister snubs committee hearing again

The embattled minister for lands and housing Persis Namuganza once again declined to appear before the select committee of parliament over an ongoing probe into her conduct, ahead of a censure vote. Instead she spent the day in her constituency in Ivukula sub-county in Namutumba district, where she attended a fundraising ceremony for the area church, with archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu in attendance. There, she delivered what she said was presidential pledge of 50 million shillings, toward construction of the church.