PEOPLE LIVING WITH DISABILITY: Activists call for more inclusion and opportunities

Persons living with disabilities are calling upon government to give them more opportunities in civil service in order to serve as a good example to the private sector. Laura Kanushu the representative of PWDs in Parliament plans to push parliament to fight for the same cause and also ensure that punitive action is taken against the developers who are not complying with the existing laws on accessibility for PWDs. Many of the public buildings and offices including the new ones coming up are not easily accessible to persons living with disabilities.