PEACE IN CONGO: Presidents Museveni, Kagame agree on strategies

President Museveni and Rwanda’s President Kagame have agreed to push for joint regional peace and stability by addressing the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo as the East African Community Block. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting over a range of issues at State House Entebbe. President Kagame is in Uganda on a private visit at the invitation of President Museveni. Let us look at some of the pictures from Entebbe.