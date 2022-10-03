PDM MONITORING : MPs say they don’t have money to return to constituencies

A section of Members of Parliament are sceptical about their ability to effectively monitor the new government poverty alleviation initiative, the Parish Development Model (PDM) during the one-month recess of Parliament. Many MPs say they don't have money, even when Parliament always gives them a monthly allowance to return to their constituencies. They are also concerned about what they claim is the failure of the PDM Secretariat to give them adequate information to enable them to track the new programme. As Jackson Onyango reports, a source at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development intimated that the funds budgeted for PDM for this financial year have not yet been released.