PARLIAMENTARY OVERSIGHT:Has the 11th parliament proved its independence?

Political pundits are cautiously commending the 11th parliament for insisting on its independence and asking two ministers suspected of graft to step aside from their jobs.They say parliament's independence will soon be shaken by upcoming bills in which the executive has strong interest. However, the director for information and publicity at the NRM secretariat, Emmanuel Dombo is surprised legislators have measured up to the task within a short time