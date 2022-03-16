Parliament Spokesperson asks public to stop speculations about Oulanyah’s health

Parliament says the public should stop speculating about the health of Speaker Jacob Oulanyah. The Director for Communication and Public Affairs Chris Obore says the visit by Deputy Speaker Anita Among and Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo to the US where Oulanyah has been hospitalised since February had been planned earlier. According to Obore only the President and the Deputy Speaker are mandated to communicate about Oulanyah's Health.