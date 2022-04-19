Parliament’s trade committee to release report on coffee processing deal

Members of Parliament on the Trade, Industry and Tourism Committee will conclude their investigations into the controversial multi-billion shilling coffee deal between the government and an Italian Investor, Enrica Pinetti, next week. This follows a directive by the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among to investigate the agreement between the government and Vinci Coffee Company Limited. Many people in the coffee sector have since rejected the deal, a matter opposed by the solicitor general. As Edward Muhumuza reports, MPs will require the company’s Italian investor Enrica Pinetti to appear in person before the committee for questioning.