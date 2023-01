Parliament resolves to censure Minister Persis Namuganza

Parliament has today resolved to censure State Minister for Lands, Persis Namuganza. In a day filled with drama, the plenary presided over by deputy speaker Thomas Tayebwa, opened with the committee chairperson Mwine Mpaka presenting the committee report. The house then debated the report, before proceeding to vote on whether Namuganza should stay in office as a minister.