Parliament pays tribute to former MP Patrick Okabe who died on Monday

MPs have been paying tribute to their departed colleague Hon. Patrick Okabe who died alongside his wife in a road crash in Budaka District. The Serere County legislator’s casket was received at Parliament by Speaker Rt. Hon. Anita Among flanked by parliamentary commissioners. Okabe and his wife Christine, died when the car they were travelling in a Toyota Land-cruiser collided head-on with a truck at Naboa along the Tirinyi Road.