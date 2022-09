Parliament pays tribute to deceased Queen Elizabeth 11

Parliament has paid tribute to the former Queen of England, Elizabeth II, who died last week. The motion honouring the Queen's legacy was presented by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and seconded by the whole August House. The Queen, who twice visited Uganda in 1952 and 2007, was honoured for her government's contribution towards the economic prosperity charity works and peace-building initiatives, especially in the Commonwealth Countries.