Parliament begins probe into Minister Persis Namuganza's alleged misconduct

Parliament’s Committee on Rules, Discipline and Privileges started its Investigations into allegations of misconduct against State Minister for Urban Development, Persis Namuganza. Namuganza is accused of uttering statements in the media that demeaned Parliament and the person of the Speaker, Anita Among after Parliament adopted a report of the Adhoc Committee on Nakawa-Naguru land where she was implicated of illegally influencing the allocation of plots on this land.