Parliament approves decision to mainstream 33 Gov't agencies

The House has approved a decision by the cabinet to mainstream 33 agencies, with some minor alterations. The decision came to light as an ADHOC committee presented its report to the House. The report recommends the retention of the National Library of Uganda, Centre for Dispute Resolution, Rural Electrification Agency and agencies in the following sectors: The road sector such as Uganda National Roads Authority; the Water and Environment Sector; The Agricultural sector and the ICT Sector. The committee maintained that Uganda's road network is the most valuable asset and reflects an investment of nearly 28.8 trillion shillings, hence the need to retain the Uganda National Roads Authority. The Committee also recommended that the central government commissions a comprehensive study of all government bodies to determine the working relationship between these bodies and their mother ministries.