PARISH DEV’T MODEL: Prime minister Nabbanja tips Imams on development

In a related development, Prime minister Robinah Nabbanja has tasked Muslim leaders to support the parish development model to improve the household incomes of the people that they lead. While presiding over the official launch of Imams’ SACCO at Kawempe Mbogo High in Kampala on Friday, Nabbanja noted that the government introduced the parish development model to help alleviate poverty that is still locking 39% of Ugandans outside the money economy. The prime minister supported the Imams SACCO with 10 million shillings and promised to continue collaborating with the Muslim leaders to improve the standards of living of the Muslims.