Parents advised against allowing children to skip classes

Parents are being urged to be careful when considering allowing their children to skip some of the classes. This comes on the back of an analysis of the latest PLE results, which shows that a substantial number of the learners who failed to pass their Primary Leaving Examinations had been made to skip some classes. However, a good number were able to pass on the first try. JOYCE NAKATO has been looking into the pros and cons of enabling a learner to skip a class, in the run-up to their primary leaving examinations.