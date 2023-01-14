PARENTING POLICIES: Makerere study finds parents at fault

The Ministry of Gender has blamed the increasing number of street children on parents, who it says have failed in their parenting role. In a study conducted with Makerere University on parenting in Uganda, it was found that the majority of parents rely on corporal punishments as a way of disciplining their children instead of offering structural guidance. This is in addition to relinquishing their primary responsibility of offering their children early childhood development to schools.