Parent sues doctor as child reacts violently to medication

A parent in Nansana municipality has dragged a health worker from Buwambo Health Center IV to court for administering the wrong medication to her daughter, which left her with blisters all over her skin. Jane Nakacwa accuses Dr Eddie Mutabaazi of injecting her 13-year-old daughter Gloria Nabwaami with the wrong medicine. Gloria had been brought to the health centre to receive treatment for Malaria. However, Dr Eddie Mutabaazi has denied these accusations.