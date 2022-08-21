PANORAMA : Will Neo-liberal economics rescue the economy?

President Museveni has often ridden on a narrative that he rescued the economy from the cliff when he shot to power 36 years ago. To his credit, he pragmatically embraced the Neo-liberal agenda, including economic liberalization, with the goal of increasing competitiveness in the business environment and keeping up with the maxim that “government has no business doing business. But in a dramatic U-turn, the President and the Ministry of Finance have for months now been fervently nursing a scheme to create a state monopsony over coffee, the second foreign exchange earner, which industry players have rejected as driven more by politics than economic logic.