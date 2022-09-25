PANORAMA: Why are land reforms Uganda’s most flammable issue?

The 1995 Constitution introduced fundamental reforms in land ownership with Article 237 spelling out four tenure systems, Customary, Freehold, Mailo, and Leasehold. Clause 8 of Article 237 details that a complimentary law was supposed to be enacted to protect especially Bibanja holders, the majority in the country, but the process ran into a brick wall, further compounding the lasting Land Question 60 years after Independence. There have been discussions to plug the gap, especially on Mailo land, but all attempts usually elicit combustible rejoinders. Some pundits wonder why the government wants to abolish Mailo and not the Free-hold tenure system, after all the two are similar; both systems allow the land owner to hold land in perpetuity.