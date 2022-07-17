PANORAMA: Uganda at crossroads as oil boom looms

The Quarter Two State of African Energy report published a fortnight ago by the African Energy Chamber, a continent-based energy think-tank, underlined the African oil industry as bouncing back from the doldrums occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic. The study shows that gas production on the continent could hit 470 billion cubic meters per annum by 2030. This is on account of several planned pipeline projects including the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, which might spur Liquefied Natural Gas exports including to Europe. This follows reports that several European countries are returning to the use of fossil fuels, including coal after the crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which interrupted the global petroleum supply chain, while the Biden administration in Washington has been appealing to oil companies to increase production. So, why do some anti-fossil fuel activists — local and international— continue to de-campaign Uganda’s oil project?