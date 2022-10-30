PANORAMA: The fog of war inside the troubled DRC

The M23 rebels have captured two towns in the eastern Congo as thousands continue to flee the war-wrecked North Kivu province. Congo’s government later ordered the Rwandan ambassador, Vincent Karega, to leave the country within 48 hours, reacting to M23 rebels seizure of both Kiwanja and Rutshuru Centre near their shared border. Congo has repeatedly accused Rwanda of backing the rebels, an allegation Rwanda has repeatedly denied. The decision by Congo’s high defense council to expel Karega was expected to further escalate tensions between the two implacable foes. This comes at a time when the East African Community regional force continues to deploy in the DRC.