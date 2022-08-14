PANORAMA : Recalling the Daily Monitor’s 30 year journey

In many parts of the world, audiences for news media have been falling as well as a slump in sales, revenue and advertising as technology has given tech firms such as Google and Facebook an edge over legacy media. However, legacy media needs to undertake self-analysis to build a new business model that links stellar journalism with technology. As The Monitor newspaper marks its 30th year anniversary, how is it realigning its business model to remain profitable and reach new frontiers of journalism? We have the story in tonights Panorama.