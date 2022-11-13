PANORAMA: More head to Middle East amidst little safeguards

The sight of groups of especially young women, covered in hijabs, filing through the stuffy departure lounge at Entebbe International Airport bound for the Middle East is on a skyward trend lately. Pundits say this a testament to the government’s failed efforts to create gainful employment for the country’s ballooning youth population. Estimates show that 83.5 per cent between the ages 15 and 29 are working in the informal economy or are underemployed. While migration in pursuit of better conditions has been a bitter-sweet phenomenon for centuries, modern-day voyages are perilous and many poor countries including Uganda are doing little to ensure safeguards for their citizens.