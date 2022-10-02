PANORAMA: DGF ends support in Uganda

The Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) will close its business in Uganda at the end of December, a decision, which will deprive NGOs and vital government agencies of funds to continue operations. With barely two months left, thousands have been laid off and key programmes in the area of justice, law and order sector have been halted as those at the grassroots will be affected most. This also comes at a time of growing intolerance by the government towards watchdog organisations.