Pallisa boy sells plastic bottles to cater for family

We bring you a story of a 5-year-old boy in Paliisa district who collects plastic bottles to raise money to look after a family of three people, including his grandmother and two siblings. Shakul Mirata, who is a primary one pupil, has been placed in the rare position of being the family's sole breadwinner. According to his grandmother, Christine Asio who is bedridden, this boy is only the reason they survive.