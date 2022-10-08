PALLIATIVE CARE DAY: Health Ministry emphasizes importance of palliative care

Ministry of Health has integrated palliative and hospice care services into the country’s health sector infrastructure in a bid to increase access to these services for members of the public. According to Dr. Charles Olaro the director of Curative Services in the ministry of health, palliative and hospice care services can now be accessed at all regional hospitals and health centres IVs across the country. Dr Olaro points out that there’s an increased demand for these services and that is why it’s incumbent upon the ministry to ensure that they are easily available. Today, Uganda has joined the rest of the world to mark World palliative and hospice care day with celebrations held at Mulago playground.