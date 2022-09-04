Packwach bridge cleared to transport after flooding

Vehicles and passengers have been cleared to cross Pakwach Bridge since the water level has gone down. Yesterday, Pakwach bridge was cut off from traffic after River Tangi near Pakwach bridge burst its banks following heavy rains in the area. Motorists commuting between Pakwach and Nwoya have been urged to use alternative routes like the Gulu-Adjumani-Laropi ferry or postpone their travels along the road until the water levels have dropped. However, they have now been cleared to cross.