PAC quizzes Beti Kamya over Shs10.6b land compensation

Members of Parliament on the Public Accounts Committee have questioned the Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya over her alleged involvement in the compensation of 10.6 billion shillings to six individuals while she was still minister of lands. This followed revelations by the 2021 Auditor General's report that some of this money was paid to ghost beneficiaries.