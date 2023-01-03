OVERCOMING VISUAL IMPAIRMENT : Tito Tana refuses to let his lack of sight hold him back

People who lose their vision, whether at birth or later in life, must learn how to navigate the world a little bit differently. For those with vision, it can be difficult to understand how someone with limited or no sight sees the world. Yet, people with blindness live full, independent lives just like the rest of us. Today we walked with 31-year-old Tito Tana, who lost his sight at the age of 10. Amazingly, he can navigate his way from his home in Bwaise to his workplace in Wandegeya. Don’t believe me? Well, take a listen to his story as he shares how his life has panned out, without sight.