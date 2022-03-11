Over 9,000 NSSF applications registered so far

The number of the National Social Security Fund members turning out to process the 20 percent Mid Term access to their contributions for those eligible has dropped in number from the Monday mad rush. However, the fund’s managing director, Richard Byarugaba indicates that online applicants for the benefit are now on an upward trajectory after an estimated 800 applicants registered on the platform on Thursday. The number of successful applicants topped 9,000 Friday afternoon.