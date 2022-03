Over 8,000 Congolese refugees cross the border to flee unrest

Over 8,000 Congolese refugees have fled fighting between Congolese forces and suspected M23 rebels in their country, flocking into Uganda. The rebels overran three barracks near Sabinyo Mountain ranges, just 3 kilometres from Bunagana border point in Kisoro district. The Resident District Commander for Kisoro, Peter Mugisha says Uganda's forces have deployed along the border to deter the rebels from entering Uganda.