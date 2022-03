Over 30,000 trees planted in Kazi Forest in commemoration of water and environment week

Over 30,000 trees have been planted at Kazi forest in Busabala to commemorate the water and environment week. According to the participants, Kazi forest is the only forest next to Kampala and can act as a way to improve the environmental ecosystem. Uganda is currently commemorating the water and environment week where stakeholders are advocating for efforts to reverse the effects of climate change.