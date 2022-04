Over 3,000 Congolese vaccinated against Cholera, COVID-19

Over 3,000 Congolese refugees have received the oral Cholera vaccination and Covid 19 vaccination to ensure their safety. The refugees, who are based in Nyakabande refugee camp, after they fled their homes over the ongoing conflict in Congo, today received the vaccine as they prepared to be relocated to Nakivale refugee camp in Isingiro.