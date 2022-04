Over 200 golfers fundraise for girls and women affected by the LRA

Over 200 golfers flocked to Entebbe golf club to join a fundraiser by a forum of South African businesses in Uganda to support girls and women affected by the LRA bush in northern Uganda. According to the south African high commissioner to Uganda Mary Theresa Lulama and Uganda’s foreign minister Okello Oryem, the tournament proceeds will build a technical school in Gulu and equip it to aid vocational education.