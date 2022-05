Over 12,000 graduates receive degrees and diplomas at 72nd Makerere graduation ceremony

The Chancellor of Makerere University, Prof Ezra Suruma has called for a change in the country's economic system in order to respond to challenges that have been created by hike in commodity prices. Prof Suruma says, there is need to find solutions for survival in this new environment where standards of living are high. He made the remarks during the 72nd Makerere graduation ceremony that has ended today.