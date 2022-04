Over 10 schools set to benefit from Rotary drive

Over 10,000 people and 10 primary schools in the parishes of Kavule, Mwererwe and Wambaale in Gombe Division, Wakiso District are set to benefit from a water project set up by the Rotarians. The over 300 million Uganda shillings worth project was last evening commissioned by John Magezi Ndamira, the Rotary District 9213 Governor, who revealed that people in this community would commute long distances in search of clean and safe water.