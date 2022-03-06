Over 1,000 students sent home after St Joseph’s Ombaci closes

More than 1,000 students of St. Joseph’s College Ombaci have been sent home after a strike there. The students protested, blaming the school administration for the death of one of their colleagues, identified as Azizi Adinan, a 21 year old Senior four student. The death, came about after a game the school had with Joseph Ayume Memorial College in Koboko Municipality, ended in a fight among the students. The game ended in a scoreless draw, but a disagreement among the students resulted into a fight that left the S4 student with stab wounds. He was sneaked back into the school by the students, but later died from his wounds in a nearby clinic, after his situation worsened. Following the protest, the administration summoned the students and gave them 15 minutes to leave the school premises, under police escort. It is unclear when the school will reopen.