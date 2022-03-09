Outgoing Mulago ED calls for more funding for hospital

The outgoing Executive Director of Mulago Hospital Dr Byarugaba Baterana has asked government to increase the budget of the national referral hospital in order to improve service delivery. While handing over to his deputy, Dr Rosemary Byanyima, Baterana said there is also a need to increase medical workers' salaries at the hospital and stop them from working elsewhere. The permanent secretary of the ministry of health has tasked Baterana to cooperate with the investigating agencies handling the case of alleged mismanagement of over 28 billion shillings.