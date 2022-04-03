Oulanyah’s body taken to his Muyenga home

After two days at a funeral home in Mengo, the body of the late Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah was on Sunday taken to his Muyenga home in Makindye division. After this, a ceremony was held where the speaker called for the need to continue the education of those who were under his support, including his own children. The Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo said that Jacob Oulanyah Educational Trust Fund has been set up through which the support can be extended