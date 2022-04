Otafiire says Oulanyah’s father can be summoned over poisoning claims

Internal Affairs Minister Maj. Gen Kahinda Otafiire says it is okay for the police to summon Nathan Okori, the father of the former speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah to give a statement on claims that his son was poisoned. Oulanyah died in a US hospital in March. HERBERT ZZIWA reports that the minister also cautioned police to handle Oulanyah’s father with respect and dignity.