Otafiire accuses NUP of parading fake torture victims

Internal Affairs Minister Maj Gen Kahinda Otafire has instructed the director of Criminal Intelligence to investigate Uganda's leading opposition politicians over what he has described as treason. The Politicians led by NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi Bobi Wine paraded alleged torture victims at a Human rights Conference in Nairobi last month. Otafire now says they have evidence that most of the people paraded were boda-boda accident casualties and maligning one's government in front of foreigners is treasonous. NUP Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has dismissed Gen Otafire's claims