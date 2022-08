OPPOSITION UNITY: How is cooperation pact holding up?

The National Unity Platform and the Forum for Democratic Change have vowed to continue working together in electoral campaigns, even as some of the candidates withdraw from election campaigns. In the latest instance, Joseph Okoboi Opolot of the NUP withdrew from the Gogonyo by - Election, after securing the backing of both parties. Raymond Tamale has been looking at the FDC-NUP pact on the matter.