Opposition to work together in coming by-elections

Some of the opposition parties say they will work together in upcoming elections to organize and rally the population to defend their democratic rights to the candidate of their choice. Sighting the recently concluded by-elections in Kayunga, Omolo and Soroti, these say the NRM used state power to engage in electoral malpractice ballot stuffing. The parties that have conceded to this are NUP, FDC, JEEMA and People's Progressive Party.