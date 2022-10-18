Opposition party meet leaders from Greater Masaka region

The Forum for Democratic Change president Patrick Amuriat Oboi has asked the party's local leaders in the Greater Masaka region to intensify their support for the party despite its poor performance in the 2021 general election. Amuriat, who was in the company of the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda met leaders from the districts of Masaka, Masaka city, Lwengo, Lyantonde, Ssembabule, Kyotera, Rakai, Bukomansimbi, Kalungu and Kalangala. The leaders also reviewed their party structures and the party's performance.