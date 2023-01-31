Opposition leaders meet top Government, security officials over missing NUP supporters

The Central Government says it can only account for five people under its custody, from the 25 on a list submitted by Mathias Mpuuga, the Leader of the Opposition in parliament. According to the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, the 5 individuals under their custody are hardcore criminals who were arrested, over the last 3 years, with the Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga calling such detentions ‘illegal.’ The government’s acknowledgement came out of a closed-door meeting attended by the leaders of opposition and security agencies.